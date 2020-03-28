With the Farm Park currently closed and children away from school, isolating at home, the team at Tapnell Farm have created a new online resource.

Life on Tapnell Farm is a fun and educational series of videos, photos and worksheets that can be used by families to keep their children entertained and assist with home schooling, over the coming weeks.

Activities for ‘Life on the Farm’ will be posted daily at 10am on the farm’s social media pages. It started on Thursday with the first ‘Animal Investigations’ video – accompanied by downloadable worksheets, suitable for Key Stage 1 and up.

These can also be adapted by parents to use as they wish.

Tom Honeyman-Brown, owner of Tapnell Farm Park, said:

“We’re really missing our visitors! It feels strange not having them in the Farm Park! We know how much they love our animals and will miss not coming to the farm park to see them. We also appreciate that parents can probably do with a bit of help in entertaining the children at home over coming weeks. That’s why we’ve introduced these daily doses of fun and educational content online, supported by downloadable resources; it’s our way of doing what we can to help families during these challenging times.”

‘Life at Tapnell Farm’ will cover a range of topics and resources will also be available to download from the website.

Footage will include:

• Tapnell Farm Park Animal Investigations: every Monday and Thursday.

Join Terry Antular as we take a closer look at our animals at Tapnell Farm Park!

• Keeper Chats and other fun video clips and photos: every Tuesday and Saturday

Find out what the keepers get up to on the farm, and how they care for the animals.

• Tapnell Farm Park Safari: every Wednesday

Join Terry Antular on a virtual safari around the Farm Park. Meet the Animals and learn some fun facts.

• Fun Fact Friday: a photo of one of our animals and fun facts about them.

• Story Time Sunday (6pm) Chill out and watch a little video of one of our animals whilst we read you a short story.



