Two more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed on the Isle of Wight.

It takes the total number of confirmed cases here to 10, according to Public Health England.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, two men with COVID-19 have died on the Island.

Both had underlying health conditions, according to the Isle of Wight NHS.

Yesterday (Friday), Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed they had tested positive for the illness. Both are now undertaking a period of self-isolation.

Do not leave your home if you have coronavirus symptoms

Do not leave your home if you have either: a high temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)

– this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature) a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or 3 or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual) To protect others, do not go to places like a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. Stay at home. Use the 111 online coronavirus service to find out what to do.





