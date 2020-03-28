One half of the Isle of Wight’s singing paramedics is back – this time with a special performance dedicated to key workers across the UK.

For the past two years, Paul Mattick and Stuart Adams – who both work for the Isle of Wight Ambulance Service – have spread some festive cheer to raise money for charity.

Watch their performances in 2018 and in 2019.

Now one half of the iconic duo has split from tradition to say thank you to key workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Paul had come up with his unique rendition of ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas’.

It follows the #clapforourcarers initiative on Thursday (26), which saw Islanders clap in solidarity to praise NHS workers and those in the health sector.

Speaking afterwards, Paul said:

“I’m very proud of what I do. I feel for each and everyone of you key workers and what you are going through. Tonight was very special. The nation got behind you this is my small offering to all of you. “Not the best of songs to have chosen it would have been better with my wing man and you can’t really read the notices but like they say it’s the thought that counts…”

Watch Paul’s take on the Bob Geldof classic below…





