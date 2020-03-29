The Isle of Wight Council has released a statement after the Isle of Wight NHS Trust announced that two people on the Island have sadly died after testing positive for coronavirus.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio yesterday (Saturday), two men in their 70’s and 80’s, have sadly passed away.

Councillor Dave Stewart, leader of the Isle of Wight Council, said:

“I am so sorry to hear that two Island residents have died at St Mary’s Hospital having tested positive for coronavirus. My sincere sympathies to their friends and families. “I would implore everyone on the Isle of Wight to follow government instructions to stay at home, protect the NHS and ultimately save lives. “We’ve lost two members of our community already; staying at home and only travelling if totally essential – for food, medication or to work if you absolutely cannot work from home – will help to control the spread of this virus, it will protect you, your family, those you care about and our wider community.”

The news comes as the number of confirmed cases in the UK has reached 17,089.



