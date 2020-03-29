A new dental practice could come to Lake – as a different medical practice down the road closes its doors.

Plans have been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council, by a Mr and Mrs Wilson, for a dental practice in Lake, on Sandown Road – converting a vacant shop and adding a flat upstairs.

The shop is close to Beech Grove Surgery, which has now closed to patients in the village, due to doctors’ retirement and the lack of GP recruitment on the Island. The Beech Grove Surgery in Brading is set to close at the end of this month.

A new shopfront would be created and the internal layout would be reconfigured to provide a number of rooms, including a reception area, treating and consultation rooms and toilets.

The planning statement also says the unique operator will invest heavily in the premises to provide further potential benefits for the Island — on this occasion a dentist.

Previously, Island residents have complained about the lack of dentists, long waits for appointments and not being able to get off the waiting list for a place at a surgery.

Comments on the application can be made until April 21.



