An Isle of Wight Business based in Bembridge has joined efforts to supply the NHS with personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.

The business, Black Art Graphics, normally makes corporate gifts, but due to a slump in sales in recent weeks, its equipment had been laid idle.

Dan Kozakewycz, the firms owner, had the idea to use his equipment to help support the NHS by manufacturing face masks for those on the front line of fighting the virus.

After a successful initial crowdfunding campaign to raise money for the materials needed, he approached the Isle of Wight NHS Trust with his design, which was approved.

Dan hopes to eventually manufacture up to 30,000 masks per month for as many months as they are needed.

Speaking to Isle of Wight Radio, Dan said:

“We’ve been blown away by the response from it. “A massive thank you to everyone who has donated so far. We are pleased to say that we’ve managed to secure a supply for materials so that we can ensure that everybody who needs one of these masks can get one.” “We hope to supply the Isle of Wight and hopefully some of the hospitals in Hampshire too.”





