This year’s Isle of Wight Festival has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Thousands of revellers who had already bought tickets were looking forward to the event, but understandably, it has now been postponed.

Organisers are confident the festival will be back in June 2021.

Speaking to Isle of Wight Radio, organiser John Giddings, said:

“It is a very sad moment. It takes a lot of time and energy to put it together. “But it is obvious we have to postpone the event due to public safety. “We are cancelling this year’s event – we should have an event in June next year. We will invite all the acts back, but who knows where they will be next year! “We are letting 50,000 people down and we hope they will come back to support it in 2021. “This decision hasn’t been taken lightly and we have tried our hardest to make it work, but it was unavoidable given the current status. “If people want a refund, they can have a refund. We aren’t looking to keep people’s money. If they want to carry the ticket over to next year, then they can do. “The safety of our audience, artists, crew and the Isle of Wight community is paramount and we appreciate your patience whilst we’ve been working through this unprecedented situation. “At this time, everybody has to stay safe and look after each other. “Thank you to everyone for the support – take care, we will be back!”

Isle of Wight Festival 2020 Cancelled. John Giddings Speaks To Isle of Wight Radio Isle of Wight Festival organiser, John Giddings, spoke to Isle of Wight Radio earlier today (Thursday) about the cancellation of this year's festival. What to do if you have purchased a ticket, what the future holds and what John will be doing with his summer for an Island charity. Please share if you know someone who was going! Gepostet von Isle of Wight Radio am Donnerstag, 26. März 2020

Information if you have bought a ticket through The Price is Wight

Statement from The Price is Wight: ‘As you are likely to have heard, Isle of Wight Festival 2020 has been cancelled. Clearly this was not a course of action the organisers hoped to take, but following recent Government measures – and in times of such unprecedented uncertainty – this was the only viable option.

‘The Isle of Wight Festival organisers are offering all those people who bought tickets – or set up a Payment Plan – the opportunity to rollover their tickets to next year. This means you will not pay any extra next year, and beat any ticket price rises.

‘If you wish to rollover your 2020 ticket please DO NOTHING. Your 2020 ticket will automatically be rolled over to 2021 – at no added cost even if ticket prices rise.

‘Those who would prefer a refund will be able to secure that.

‘If you DO NOT wish to rollover your 2020 ticket to 2021 and require a refund please email [email protected] within the next seven days.

‘Please simply send us your: Name, Email Address you used when purchasing your tickets and whether you were a Payment Plan or Full Payment ticket.

‘If we have not heard from you by 9am on April 2, 2020 your 2020 ticket will automatically be rolled over to 2021.

‘The email above will be the only method of contact we use regarding Isle of Wight Festival 2020 refunds.

‘Please do not email, message or call TPIW via any other way. Any Isle of Wight Festival 2020 queries will not be answered unless received via the email above.

‘We realise the next Payment Plan instalment is due out on the April 3 – please DO NOT cancel your Payment Plan instalment as this causes complications and will delay your refund.

‘Please note refunds will take up to 60 days to process from the time you contact us.

‘As ticket monies have been paid to Isle of Wight Festival, we need to request refunds for you from Isle of Wight Festival which will then be processed in our office. It is essential you are patient.

‘Any refund will be for the cost of the ticket at the time you purchased only.

‘Any booking fees, postage or charges related to your ticket purchase will not be refunded, as per the Terms and Conditions agreed to when you purchased your tickets.

‘However, should you rollover your 2020 ticket to 2021 you will not have any fees or postage costs already paid to pay again.

‘We will endeavour to process all refunds as promptly as possible.

‘Please can we ask you to be patient as this is not an automated process. Due to the current circumstances TPIW is one person working in our office processing all of this.

‘For those who are happy to rollover your 2020 ticket to 2021, this will happen automatically.

‘Any further information or updates will be emailed via our mailshots or posted on our social media channels.

‘We will work tirelessly to assist and process everything as swiftly as possible

‘Thank you for all your support and patience to date – The Price is Wight.’

Information if you bought a ticket elsewhere (Official sellers)

Statement: ‘We are working closely with our ticketing partners at the moment and they will be in touch very soon to process your refund, or, if you prefer, you can retain your ticket and carry it over to next year.

‘Look out for an email from them very soon and please only contact them if you have not been contacted after 5 days as they are very busy at this time.

‘f you booked ferry travel with Red Funnel, Wightlink or Hovertravel please visit this page for information regarding your booking.

‘We hope everyone stays safe and we’ll see you in 2021.’



