There are now 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus on the Isle of Wight – according to Public Health England.

In total across the UK, there are now 22,141 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

180 more deaths related to coronavirus have also been recorded across the UK, taking the total to one-thousand four-hundred and fifteen.

Dominic Cummings, the Prime Minister’s top adviser, developed symptoms earlier today (Monday) and is self-isolating.

On Friday Boris Johnson and his Health Secretary, Matt Hancock tested positive.

Meanwhile, England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty is also isolating with signs of the disease.

More follows…

