The government is working to repatriate Brits who are travelling abroad, according to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

Raab has announced new funding to help Britons stranded abroad to get home, if they are facing cancelled flights or the countries they are trying to travel through are not allowing travel through them anymore.

The governent has pledged £75 million to help UK nationals overseas by using a travel company to charter rescue flights when there are no other routes available.

British Airways, Virgin, EasyJet, Jet2 and Titan Airways have all agreed.

Where commercial flights are no longer running, the UK government will fund special charter flights that will be arranged and promoted through the embassy or high commission in the country they are stuck in.

He wants them to be “affordable” so people can pay through a special travel company.

Raab urges people to follow the local British embassy or high commission on social media for up to date information.

He says there are an “unprecedented” number of UK travellers trying to get home – hundreds of thousands of people, from young backpackers to couples on cruises.

Raab said:

“This government, their government, is working around the clock to support, advise and help British TRAVELLERS get home.”

Raab says that the government is working “around the clock” to speak to foreign ministers in order to keep commercial routes open as long as possible.

As a result of these efforts, approximately 8,500 UK travellers from Morocco, 5,000 from Cyprus, and 15,000 from Spain have been brought home.

The government has also repatriated approximately 1,400 British people from other countries.



