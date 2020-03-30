Shanklin Town Council by-election has been cancelled due to coronavirus.
Voting was due to take place on April 2.
Further information about the existing vacancy will be provided when it is available, according to the Isle of Wight Council.
Voting was due to take place on April 2.
Further information about the existing vacancy will be provided when it is available, according to the Isle of Wight Council.
We use cookies to offer you a better browsing experience, analyze site traffic, personalize content, and serve targeted advertisements. Read about how we use cookies and how you can control them by clicking "Privacy Preferences". If you continue to use this site, you consent to our use of cookies.