‘The Wight Proms’ has been delayed by five weeks due to coronavirus.

Organisers say the four-day festival will now take place on August 20-23.

Now in its third year, the Wight Proms has had two years of sell-out audiences for its comedy, musical theatre and classical shows in Northwood House, Cowes.

Festival Founder Mike Christie said:

“It is so humbling to see what an incredible island community we have, emphasised by this truly testing situation. I hope that everyone is keeping safe and well in these unprecedented times. It really was so moving on Thursday last week to be involved in the big applause from windows and balconies for all those who are working on the front line. “It is clear that once we emerge from the light at the end of the tunnel there will be big celebrations, so we look forward to the Wight Proms being part of that for some, and the lift people will desperately need.”

The line up will be announced next month (April).

Watch a video of last year’s event here.



