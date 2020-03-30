Notice from Cllr Charles Chapman:

The Isle of Wight Council has launched a dedicated helpline number for those in our communities that have been asked to self-isolate because of age or vulnerability for up to twelve weeks.

The purpose of the helpline is to collect information about anybody in this group so that the council can ensure they are receiving the help and support for the period of their isolation and help them stay safe and well.

The council is running this scheme in partnership with Age UK Isle of Wight, Community Action IW and Citizens Advice so that support can be provided to individuals by any of these organisations or that they can be signposted to one of the many community support projects that are being developed across the Island.

This service is primarily for those people who do not have a local network of friends or family to support them while they are self-isolating or social distancing.

The number to call is 01983 823600 and it will be open from 9am to 5pm every day. Please use your networks to share this number and its purpose widely.

For COVID-19 Information for the Isle of Wight, visit: www.iowcoronavirus.co.uk



