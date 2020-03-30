An emergency road closure has been put in place for Halbery Lane in Newport today (Monday).

Island Roads says it is so SGN can carry out gas repair works.

The road is closed from its junction with Fairlee Road to its junction with Harvey Road for a distance of 60 metres.

Diversions for drivers are in place.

The diversion will affect the following streets: Fairlee Road, Cycle Track From Newport To Wootton, Newport Footpath 208, Snooks Hill, Coppins Bridge, Cycle Track Cross Town Newport Link, Medina Way, Staplers Road, Cross Lane & Halberry Lane.



