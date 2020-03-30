An Isle of Wight teacher has launched a YouTube channel to help children who are at home during the coronavirus pandemic to stay fit.

Teacher Ashley Brett, who works at The Island Free School, uploads videos of a HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) workout every other day in a bid to keep the Island’s young people exercising at home during the lockdown.

On the days between workouts, Ashley also offers advice and discussion on mental health for students.

Ashley says:

“I share my videos with my students & the staff at The Island Free School through Google Classroom but many people have asked to access the workouts so I’ve made my own YouTube Channel. “I’d really like to reach out to families & the IOW community in general and spread the word of my videos through & help any other people who might be interested in doing some exercise to help keep them positive in this tough period we’re going through.”

You can find Ashley’s video workouts on his YouTube channel.



