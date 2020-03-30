An Island based support group is offering a free shopping service to the vulnerable.

Socialising Buddies currently supports more than 60 clients on the Isle of Wight and offers individual and group activities, in addition to cultivating life skills such as cookery and money handling.

The organisation has an educational van in place which provides a safe space for one-to-one clients to study while schools and other facilities are closed, and is the brainchild of husband and wife managing directors Mark and Charlotte Kelly.

Mark said:

“We have been supporting people for six years. Now, in this awful pandemic we are all facing, people are understandably very worried about relatives and if they will get the support they require. “We are offering a shopping service to the elderly and vulnerable, and have a supply of toilet rolls we are giving away in pairs to each person whilst they last to help. Our staff are all practicing safe social distancing, are DBS checked and covered by insurance.”

All that is asked in return for help is a donation to cover staff mileage.

If you require any support, or feel that someone you know could benefit from the help offered by Socialising Buddies, you can contact them on their Facebook page, or by phoning on 07960 194888.



