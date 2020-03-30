Staff working in the ICU at St Mary’s Hospital have been keeping the blues away by making a ‘positive’ dance video.
The staff from the Intensive Care Unit used some of their downtime to take a break and have a dance – and the Isle of Wight NHS Trust has shared the results on it’s Facebook page.
Watch it below!
Our ICU team created a ‘positive dance’ in the bit of downtime they had…brilliant ladies well done 👏#TeamIOWNHS what are you doing to keep team spirits up?BBC News This Morning ITV News Meridian Island Echo IWRadio Isle of Wight County Press Isle of Wight Council
