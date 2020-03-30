Ryde Castle Hotel has boarded up its windows as it remains closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The popular hotel, restaurant and function facility has taken extra measures protect the premises as businesses across the Island close their doors, following Government instructions.

The venue has confirmed it will stay shut for at least another eight weeks.

On Facebook, Ryde Castle Hotel, said:

“It’s another sad day! Our windows are now boarded up for at least 8 weeks until we can beat the Coronavirus! “A big thank you to all of customers and an even bigger thanks to my team who have been amazing through all this!!!! “We will re open with a hell of a party (no fireworks) 😂😂 “Look forward to seeing you all again soon! “Stay safe! “Sean and The Ryde Castle team.”





