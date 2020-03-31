East Cowes Town Council has paid tribute to one of its residents who died over the weekend, after contracting coronavirus.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, the Isle of Wight NHS Trust confirmed on Saturday (28) that two men with COVID-19 had sadly passed away.

One of those men was a ‘much-loved husband, father and grandfather’ from East Cowes.

In a statement East Cowes Town Council said:

“On behalf of the Mayor and Councillors, East Cowes Town Council wish to send their sincere condolences to the family of a much-loved husband, father and grandfather from East Cowes, who sadly passed away at St Marys Hospital from Covid-19 this week. “The Town Council are working with the Isle of Wight Council, Community Action IW, IW Age UK and Citizens Advice to coordinate a band of volunteers to assist individuals or families in need of help and support. Community Spirited at the Parkside Pavilion are also closely involved in this effort and will be working with our local councillors, Councillor Karl Love and Councillor Michael Paler, who are the community volunteer hub coordinators. Assistance can be given with shopping, collection of prescriptions or just a friendly chat on the phone to those living alone.”

Anyone interested in volunteering in East Cowes should email [email protected] and their details will be sent to the coordinators. Residents of East Cowes without family or friends to support them, or in need through self-isolation, should call 01983 823600 for help. This number is available seven days a week from 9am to 5pm. Requests for help must be made to this number. The statement continued: “The Town Council is financially supporting a local scheme to provide bags of essential groceries free to those who have been identified as being vulnerable and in need. “This will ensure that those members of our community, who are most in need, will have the essential items they require and will not be left to struggle. The Council will also be providing financial support to the local food banks whose services are regularly used by East Cowes residents. “Please be a good neighbour and help those in need but keep your distance and STAY SAFE.” For current guidance and advice about Covid-19 please visit www.iwight.co/coronavirus





