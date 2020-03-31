Southern Vectis has announced further timetable reductions due to the coronavirus pandemic from tomorrow (Wednesday).

The Isle of Wight bus company says key-workers journeys will be protected – despite the changes to its service.

The affected routes are 1, 5, 7, 9, 12 and 38. Find more details about the changes here.

A spokesperson for Southern Vectis said:

“We would once again like to thank all of our customers for their continued support throughout these difficult times. And also remind people that where possible to use contactless payments, app or theKey. Our colleagues are all doing a tremendous job during this situation and we are really proud of how they are keeping the wheels turning.”





