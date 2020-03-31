A new £350,000 fund to support communities affected by the coronavirus is now open for residents on the Isle of Wight to apply to.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) – which operates on the Isle of Wight – is offering grants of up to £3,000 for projects that will support vulnerable residents.

Applications are being encouraged that will provide extra help to those who are self-isolating or social shielding, such as the elderly or those with underlying health conditions. Examples include a social delivery service, online advice centres or a befriending scheme.

The fund is open to community councils, parish councils and town councils in SSEN’s network area in central southern England.

The initial funding round will close on April 30, with additional rounds to open based on demand. Grant awards will be issued in early May to ensure timely release of funding to community groups.

Colin Nicol, SSEN’s Managing Director said:

“In keeping the power flowing, safely and reliably, SSEN will play an integral role in the communities we serve during the coronavirus pandemic. As a responsible business, we believe this role also extends to supporting communities in their own response to the crisis. “Following positive consultation with stakeholders and independent community fund panel members, we are delighted to relaunch our Resilient Communities Fund to help fund community resilience projects that will help those most in need. “It’s encouraging to see communities pulling together at this time and we are pleased to play a small part in that response. I’d call on all local community council, parish and town council representatives to apply for a grant where they think we can help.”

Paul Bright, CEO of Citizens Advice Hampshire and Resilient Communities Fund panel member for central southern England, said:

“Our service is experiencing an unprecedented surge in enquiries, many from people self-isolating or concerned as they have underlying health issues. They need help with debt, housing and financial worries. This fund will allow communities across south central England to help look after the most vulnerable. I am delighted and impressed that SSEN has extended their commitment to social responsibility and have raised the bar in offering to develop such a quick response.”

For more information on this year’s Resilient Communities Fund or to apply, visit ssen.co.uk/resiliencefund

For more information on how SSEN is protecting its customers, colleagues and network during the coronavirus pandemic visit ssen.co.uk/covid19response/.





