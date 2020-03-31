An Isle of Wight care home has shut permanently – with 13 of its residents moved to alternative accommodation.

The family of one resident, at Trent House in Cowes, claims they were not informed that their relative was being moved – or where they were being moved to.

However, the Isle of Wight Council says families of all residents have been ‘fully involved’ in the process.

The council says providers OakRay Care Limited made the decision to close on March 5, after the home’s registered manager resigned.

It says this, coupled with ‘challenges facing all care and support providers when recruiting key staff’, was behind the closure.

An Isle of Wight Council spokesperson said:

“The council and the provider have been working closely together to ensure that the care and support needs of the residents have been met to the highest possible standards during this closure. “On 11 March 2020 the provider met with residents, their families and staff to notify them of the closure of the home and to provide assurance the residents would remain safe during their transition to new care homes. “A full review of the residents’ needs was undertaken, involving their families and advocates, by the provider and by the council and the council has supported ALL residents, including those it does not fund, to find suitable alternative provision, where their identified needs can be met. “In a couple of cases, it was not possible to find this alternative provision in precisely the preferred location identified by the families, and the council will continue to work with these individuals where appropriate. The provider has been committed to ensuring that residents’ care and support needs were met and that residents remained safe and well cared for during this difficult time.”

OakRay Care Limited also runs Broadhurst Residential Care Home in Sandown.

The Isle of Wight Council says the closure is not in any way to the current coronavirus situation.



