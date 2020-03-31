The Isle of Wight’s young ice skaters have vowed not to let the coronavirus pandemic stop them – just as they did when they were left with no ice rink to practice on.

The Island’s three synchronised teams, the Wight Sequins, Wight Sparkles and Wight Crystals, have been without a rink since Ryde Arena closed its doors around four years ago.

Since then, they have used Wootton Community Centre to hone their routines in preparation for major tournaments.

Earlier this month the teams skated to success in Sheffield, as Isle of Wight Radio previously reported.

Now, after their ability to practice was further hindered by the UK-wide lockdown, they have again come up with an innovative way to overcome the obstacle.

This time they are using technology to their advantage.

Posting on Facebook, the skaters said:

“At this uncertain and surreal time we are all staying safe in our own homes. Our IW synchro teams, Wight Sequins, Sparkles & Crystals and individual skaters are finding ways of staying focused on their trading and keeping in touch with our skating family members. “It’s so difficult to be so isolated when we train as teams and act as families. We are meeting weekly or more often to train together on zoom ( live online site) to stay positive and active. “Nothing has stopped us skating in the past and this virus won’t stop us either. Everyone please stay safe and communicate with your friends & families at this uneasy time. These times are very strange and lots of our society are struggling right now. Our skaters all feel much happier after seeing familiar faces via technology and working out on line with their best buddies!! Stay safe everyone!!”





