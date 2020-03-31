Have you been lucky enough to spot a red squirrel recently on the Isle of Wight?

At the peak of the season around 3,500 live here and this time of year they can usually be seen high up in the trees feeding – we are being urged to report any sightings.

Females often produce their first litter between March and April with the second expected in the summer and mother’s usually have three babies in a litter – which are called kits.

The Island acts as a vital stronghold for the protected species to thrive, with the Solent acting as a barrier – keeping the red squirrels away from the threat of grey ones.

The summer can be hard for the animals to find food, you can leave small amounts of nuts out for them in your garden, such as sweet chestnuts or hazelnuts – their favourite!

The best places to look for red squirrels on the Island are:

• Behind the railway exhibit at Fort Victoria, Yarmouth

• In and around Shanklin Chine and village

• Robin Hill, Downend

• The Garlic Farm, Newchurch

• Borthwood

• Quarr

• Newport to Cowes cycle track

Red Squirrels usually inhabit woodlands so they can feed off seeds and nuts whilst exploring a continuous canopy.

The Isle of Wight red squirrel conservation group, Wight Squirrel Project has released a guide to identifying red squirrels in your garden.

The Wight Squirrel Project is urging us to fill out the gardensurveyform if we see any in our garden and fill out this Squirrel Identity Form.



