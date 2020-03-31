Downing Street has praised the ‘ingenuity’ of UK manufacturers, including GKN Aerospace, whose East Cowes facility will play its part in developing thousands of new ventilators to hospitals.

Speaking in the Government’s daily briefing, Cabinet Minister Michael Gove stressed the need to ‘increase the capacity to provide oxygen’ to accommodate and improve the welfare NHS staff.

As it stands, more than 8,000 ventilators are in UK hospitals, but the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster said “we need more”.

He pledged that the first of thousands of new ventilators will be completed this weekend and delivered to the NHS next week.

GKN, which has facilities in Cowes and East Cowes, is among a number of companies who have signed up to form a consortium called Ventilator Challenge UK.

GKN’s East Cowes site will be used as a production line, as will one of the company’s facilities in Luton.

Michael Gove said:

“We must also increase the capacity to provide oxygen to those affected. We have just over 8,000 ventilators in hospitals now and this number has increased since the epidemic began, but we need more. “That’s why we are buying more ventilators from abroad and developing new sources of supply from home. Thanks to the ingenuity of our manufacturing base, new models are coming on screen. Orders have been placed with ford, airbus, formula one teams including McClaren, GKN AeroSpace, Rolls Royce and Dyson.”

In the last 24 hours, 381 people in the UK have died from coronavirus – the biggest daily increase so far.

It brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 1,789.

A total of 25,150 people have so far tested positive. 3,915 people have been admitted to hospital in London alone.

On the Isle of Wight today

Tributes have been paid to an East Cowes man, who was one of two people with coronavirus to die at the weekend. Read more on that here.

Isle of Wight volunteers, who have signed up to the NHS Responder scheme, are able to use the GoodSAM app for the first time today, as previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio.

From tomorrow (Wednesday), Southern Vectis will run further timetable reductions due to the coronavirus pandemic.



