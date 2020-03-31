Over fifty schools on the Isle of Wight have taken up an offer by Medina Books and Publishing in Cowes – to receive a FREE copy of a book about the importance of washing your hands.

A Germ’s Journey was written as part of a public health initiative being run by specialists at

the School of Pharmacy, De Montfort University (DMU).

Medina Books is urging any schools, preschools or nurseries that have not already been in touch to contact [email protected] to get your free copy.

Krissy Lloyd from Medina Books and Publishing said:

“We know that washing our hands is one of the most important things we all can do to

help combat the spread of the Coronavirus, but sometimes it can be hard to get the

message across to young children. This book helps them to understand it in a simple

and fun way. “As an Island-based business, we wanted to help our community. Giving copies of the

book free to schools and nurseries that are still open and supporting the children of key

workers, is a great way to do this.”





