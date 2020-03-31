The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus on the Isle of Wight has risen to 13, according to figures released by Public Health England.

It is the second consecutive day the number of COVID-19 cases here has increased,

Yesterday, the number jumped from 10 to 11, as previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio.

In the last 24 hours, 381 people in the UK have died from coronavirus – the biggest daily increase so far.

It brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 1,789.

A total of 25,150 people have so far tested positive. 3,915 people have been admitted to hospital in London alone.

In the last hour, Downing Street has praised the ‘ingenuity’ of UK manufacturers, including GKN Aerospace, whose East Cowes facility will play its part in developing thousands of new ventilators to hospitals.



