A government funding boost of over £5 million to help the Island respond to pressures on services brought about by COVID-19 has been welcomed by MP for the Isle of Wight Bob Seely.

The funding – which comes from the Chancellor’s £5 billion COVID-19 fund – will be used to enhance hospital discharge processes so patients who no longer need urgent treatment can return home safely and quickly.

It will work by providing extra support for patients who no longer need urgent hospital treatment to return home, making beds available to deal with people needing urgent care, including those being cared for with coronavirus.

Funding will cover the follow-on care costs for adults in social care, or people who need additional support, when they are out of hospital and back in their home or care setting.

The funding can also be used by the council to provide increasing support for other vulnerable groups including the homeless.

Local Government Secretary, Robert Jenrick said:

“The work of local authorities to deliver social care and other vital public services has never been more important than it is now – and will be – in the days and weeks ahead. “That’s why we’re giving local councils £1.6 billion of additional funding to spend where it’s needed most, to ensure they can meet the cost of the increased demand for social care and continue to protect the most vulnerable people in society.”

Mr Seely said:

“I’m very pleased this funding is coming through to assist our council to deliver support to the most vulnerable in our community at a crucial time. “Now more than ever we need to ensure the care services are ready and able to back up the NHS by providing the necessary support so patients can be discharged safely leaving emergency medical beds available for those who need hospital treatment.”





