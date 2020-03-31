The organisers of Isle of Wight Pride say they have taken the ‘disappointing’ decision to cancel this year’s event due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The announcement comes following the Government’s advice to stop mass gatherings, stay at home and protect the NHS.

Isle of Wight Pride 2020 was expected to take place on July 18 – but has vowed to return in 2021.

Organisers say they ‘need to put the safety and wellbeing’ of the public and volunteers first and do not want to put the financial security of future events into question.

A spokesperson said:

“This decision is not one we have taken lightly as we had big plans, including returning to the beach, it is a huge disappointment to us all. “We have also considered how the crisis has affected many of our local sponsors some of whom rely heavily on tourism and are now facing very uncertain times. “The situation regarding events in July is unknown. However, with the lockdown in place and essential instruction to people to stay at home and only travel if necessary, it makes it near impossible to plan and prepare for our event over the next couple of months.”

The charity says it also has to consider the risk of investing money in planning for an event which may not be able to take place.

Those who bought tickets through Outsavvy will be receiving refund information via email.



