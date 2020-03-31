Isle of Wight Radio wants to say a huge THANK YOU to everyone who is going above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic.

We have started an exclusive HALL OF HEROES to celebrate all the amazing people and good deeds which are being done!

For the last two weeks on the Breakfast Show, we’ve been mentioning some of the incredible people who have been making a huge difference.

We know how important key workers are – including, everyone in health and social care, education and childcare, key public services, local and national Government, supermarket staff, utilities, communication and finance, public safety, security and transport.

Shout outs and nominations have been flying into us!

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust ICU (intensive Care Unit) team decided to add some fun to their day during their break!

Our ICU team created a ‘positive dance’ in the bit of downtime they had…brilliant ladies well done 👏#TeamIOWNHS what are you doing to keep team spirits up?BBC News This Morning ITV News Meridian Island Echo IWRadio Isle of Wight County Press Isle of Wight Council Gepostet von Isle of Wight NHS Trust am Montag, 30. März 2020

A HUGE SHOUT OUT TO ALL THE NHS STAFF, CARERS and HEALTHCARE WORKERS!

Isle of Wight police officers dropped off some special wellbeing and care packages to St Mary’s Hospital!

Thank You Good evening everyone – I have just recieved this update from Acting Inspector Sam Warne who is the duty inspector this evening:At 2000hrs this evening representatives from our Response and Patrol, Neighbourhood Policing and Joint Operations Unit were present to congratulate staff at St Mary’s Hospital on the fantastic job they are doing in extremely difficult circumstances.We presented them with a welfare pack of gifts to keep them going – all at a safe distance.Thank you to all of our hard working health and social care colleagues – we are grateful for everything you are doing.Insp Matt Gepostet von Isle of Wight Police am Montag, 30. März 2020

The team at the Isle of Wight Distillery have been making hand sanitiser and distributing it to St Mary’s Hospital, GPs, schools and other key workers!

Staff at Regent Pharmacy in Shanklin have been praised for their hard work!

Shout out to all the pharmacists and dispensers working their socks off, especially Lloyds Pharmacy in Ryde – from Jane Batchelor.

Here he is, the singing Paramedic, Paul Mattick – bringing some cheer!

I'm very proud of what I do. I feel for each and everyone of you key workers and what you are going through. Tonight was very special. The nation got behind you this is my small offering to all of you. Not the best of songs to have chosen it would have been better with my wing man and you can't really read the notices but like they say it's the thought that counts…Feel Free to Share with a Key Worker that you knowPaul x Gepostet von Paul Mattick am Donnerstag, 26. März 2020

Shout out to all the firefighters who are supporting frontline services and to all the dental staff workers!

Shout out to AGE UK Isle of Wight and all the volunteers!

Shout out to all the waste collectors (bin men/women) on the Island.

Shout out to all of the delivery drivers, postal workers and activities coordinators!

Isle of Wight Socialising Buddies have been out and about supporting 60 clients around the Island.

Shout out to Dan Kozaceywz and his Black Arts Graphics team who have turned their hand to making Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for St Mary’s Hospital frontline workers!

Shout out to all the supermarket workers and shops selling essential goods.

Shout out to all the bus drivers and ferry workers who are providing a vital service for essential travel.

The Fisherman’s cottage in Shanklin have been making food for vulnerable Islanders.

The Yarbridge Inn have been making and delivering food to emergency workers and vulnerable Islanders.

Yates Brewery has delivered thousands of bottles of orange juice to St Mary’s Hospital.

CNC Coatings Ltd has donated all of its left over face masks to the hospital.

RJC Autos in Sandown is offering free winter vehicle checks to all NHS staff and key workers – and also fixed a car after a nurse became stranded.

Shout out to the carers at Accomplish, D.Care and all of the other Island care homes who are doing everything they can to support and reassure vulnerable Islanders.

Shout out to Charlotte Hook and Leanne Palin who have set up an IOW Chase the Rainbow page!

Shout to all the staff at Easthill Care Home for the Deaf in Ryde, who are keeping everyone’s spirits up!

Downside Community Centre are helping and supporting vulnerable residents.

Shout out to all the staff at Boots stores on the Island – including the team at Boots Ventnor – from Barbara.

Shout out to all of the teachers who are still working in schools for the children of key workers- and those helping children and parents with school work. Added to that, a shout to all the cooks making sure children are getting fed.

Shout to Island Free School teacher, Ashley Brett, who is doing online workouts for children!

Shout out to Paul Bentley from Four Winds Dairy – from Dawn!

Shout to Sharon Tate who has been keeping everyone entertained with her videos – from Kerry and Shirley!

One man bob sleigh… Gepostet von Sharon Tate am Montag, 30. März 2020

The team at Island Roads who are with any incidents on the roads.

From everyone at Isle of Wight Radio – THANK YOU!





