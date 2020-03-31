Isle of Wight volunteers, who have signed up to the NHS Responder scheme, are able to use the GoodSAM app for the first time today (Tuesday).

The initiative has been set-up to alleviate pressure on staff at St Mary’s Hospital – and other hospitals across the country.

The app has been in the BETA phase but has now been rolled out nationwide to ‘responders’.

On the app, volunteers will find a map detailing how many volunteers are on the Island and their location.

Leif Marriner, one of the volunteers to sign up, told Isle of Wight Radio:

“The Isle of Wight NHS will send an alert out based on the individual’s skill set. It could be anything from general welfare to an actual incident. “It is designed to free up space for paramedics. 99 per cent of the time it is just to be there for some one.”

Those using the GoodSAM Responder app will also be able to view profiles of other volunteer.

