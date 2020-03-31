Police have made a special delivery to staff at the Isle of Wight’s St Mary’s Hospital.
At 8pm last night, officers from Response and Patrol, Neighbourhood Policing and Joint Operations Unit dropped off welfare packs – as a thank you to staff for their hard work.
Police Inspector, Matt Warne, said:
“Thank you to all of our hard working health and social care colleagues – we are grateful for everything you are doing.”
Good evening everyone – I have just recieved this update from Acting Inspector Sam Warne who is the duty inspector this evening:At 2000hrs this evening representatives from our Response and Patrol, Neighbourhood Policing and Joint Operations Unit were present to congratulate staff at St Mary’s Hospital on the fantastic job they are doing in extremely difficult circumstances.We presented them with a welfare pack of gifts to keep them going – all at a safe distance.Thank you to all of our hard working health and social care colleagues – we are grateful for everything you are doing.Insp Matt
Gepostet von Isle of Wight Police am Montag, 30. März 2020