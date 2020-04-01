Parents on the Isle of Wight have joined in with April Fool’s Day fun – by telling their children to get dressed into their school uniform and head back to class!

Schools across the Isle of Wight remain closed – except for the youngsters of key workers.

Several parents decided to lighten to mood a bit in this uncertain time, by pretending they were heading back to school.

Children have been donning their uniforms again – before being told it was all an April Fool’s Day joke.

Thanks to Kirri for sending us the video 🙂

The Government will advise about when schools can re-open, with an update expected later this month.



