The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus on the Isle of Wight has risen again, this time by one.

It take the total of number of confirmed cases here to 14, according to Public Health England.

Yesterday (Tuesday), that figure rose to 13. So far two people with COVID-19 have passed away on the Island.

Another 563 deaths have been confirmed in the past 24 hours in the UK – bringing the total to 2,352.

Earlier today, the Island’s three ferry firms made the decision to reduce their services, following a fall in passenger numbers, as previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio.

Meanwhile, police on the Isle of Wight have hit out at members of the public for going out to buy bags of compost and plants, saying is not essential. However, the spokesperson for the Isle of Wight Green Party disagrees. Read more here.

And, the Isle of Wight Council says it is temporarily suspending parking charges across the Island – although Esplanades are not included.



