Last night (Tuesday), Freshwater firefighters were called to a fire in woodland behind School Green Road, Freshwater.

People are also urged not to have bonfires, as smoke can lead to difficulties for those with breathing problems.

The message from crews is clear:

“We urge you not to light fires in the open. With the current worldwide situation that is unfolding when you do things like this you are playing with peoples lives and it is just foolish and wrong.

“Every time we are called out we and our families and the wider community are put at risk. Please follow the government guidance and stay home and help keep everyone safe.”