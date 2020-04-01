The company offers both planned preventative maintenance and a 24/7 emergency callout, including CCTV surveys, drain repair and high power water jetting.

Managing Director Adam Collier said:

“I’ve been blown away by the stoicism and determination of our NHS to continue providing a sterling service during these unprecedented times, as I’m sure we all have. If my offer can take one worry off the plate of a frontline worker then it is the least I can do.

“We are available 24/7 and just ask for proof of NHS ID on booking/arrival.”