The Isle of Wight Council says it is temporarily suspending parking charges across the Island – although Esplanades are not included.

The council says charging remains in place on sea fronts to deter people from travelling long distances to the coast during the coronaviruscrisis.

However, all council car parks and the majority of on-street parking spaces will be free of charge until further notice — although residents must adhere to parking time limits.

At the same time, the authority is encouraging Islanders to use council car parks to free up much-needed on-street spaces for visiting key workers.

Council leader, Councillor Dave Stewart, said the authority recognised the severe financial strain Islanders were currently under.

He said:

“That is why we are going beyond the government’s offer of free car parking for critical workers in the NHS and social care during the Covid-19 outbreak. “However, let me be clear, the message remains: “Stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives” — you should not leave your home unless absolutely necessary. “I would also ask residents to be considerate and leave spaces free next to pharmacies and supermarkets to allow people to get in and out quickly.”

In a further move to support Island residents, the authority has also announced it is to freeze direct debit payments for all parking permits for three months.

Residents do not need to contact the council or cancel the direct debit at their bank. The council will advise permit holders in advance of the payments recommencing.

The expiry date of all other paid for parking permits will automatically be extended by a further period of three months.



