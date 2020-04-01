Police on the Isle of Wight say they have been left ‘disappointed’ following a routine patrol in Cowes today (Wednesday).

Officers say they spotted people out and about buying bags of compost and plants.

The force is reminding Islanders that this is not essential shopping or travel.

We are being urged to follow the government guidance.

On patrol in Cowes. Disappointed to see people out buying bags of compost and plants. This isn’t essential shopping or essential travel. Please follow the government guidance #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/b9c0FfxYKh — Isle of Wight Police (@IOWightPolice) April 1, 2020

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, the Government says you can go outside only for “very limited purposes”.

However, spokesperson for the Isle of Wight Green Party has leapt to the defence of those buying compost and plants.

On Twitter, Vix Lowthion said: “Isn’t growing our own produce in our gardens an essential?”

Isn’t growing our own produce in our gardens an essential? It was during the war… The government encouraged it. We need to be resourceful. In the longer term, buying compost and plants will REDUCE travel to the shops. Be sensible. — Vix Lowthion 💚🔥🌍⌛ (@VixL) April 1, 2020

What are you classing as ‘non essential’? We can live off bread and cheese. Do we stop people shopping for easter eggs and wine? If someone is on daily exercise walk and picks up a plant and some chocolate is that wrong? I think common sense needs to be used here. — Vix Lowthion 💚🔥🌍⌛ (@VixL) April 1, 2020

A full list of the Government’s lockdown rules can be found here.



