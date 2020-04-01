Police on the Isle of Wight say they have been left ‘disappointed’ following a routine patrol in Cowes today (Wednesday).

Officers say they spotted people out and about buying bags of compost and plants.

The force is reminding Islanders that this is not essential shopping or travel.

We are being urged to follow the government guidance.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, the Government says you can go outside only for “very limited purposes”.

However, spokesperson for the Isle of Wight Green Party has leapt to the defence of those buying compost and plants.

On Twitter, Vix Lowthion said: “Isn’t growing our own produce in our gardens an essential?”

A full list of the Government’s lockdown rules can be found here.

