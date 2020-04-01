A teenager has apologised – and been referred to the Youth Offending Team – after an incident involving a postman in Brighstone last week.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, a video surfaced online last week appearing to show one young Islander shouting at a Royal Mail employee and kicking his van.

Hampshire Constabulary says a teenager – who cannot be named for legal reasons – has been interviewed about the incident.I

Police say he has been referred to the Youth Offending Team Triage Panel, who will look at the circumstances and determine what the next best course of action is.

A spokesperson for the force said:

“The postman was updated after the teenager was interviewed, and it does appear the teenager apologised to the postman prior to police involvement in this.”

