As the Isle of Wight – and the world – deals with the coronavirus outbreak, people are looking for ways to ‘switch off’ and look after their mental health during this uncertain time.

From leaflets, to online guidance – and meditation – many people are in need of some support and downtime.

In these unsettling times, it is not only physical health that might be challenged, but also mental health.

This could be whether you already have a diagnosed mental health condition or are experiencing low moods, stress, anxiety or depression for the first time because of your concerns about the disease.

Or you may just simply be finding it hard to cope without the social activities and interactions that you would normally have or finding it difficult having to stay at home.

If you are feeling vulnerable or need support, call 01983 823600.

The Isle of Wight Council, NHS and CCG (Clinical Commissioning Group) are working hard to develop a wide range of resources for anyone in the community who might be struggling or just wants some advice and guidance.

A leaflet has been produced with some immediate key information that it hopes will help.

Where to seek help What can I do to help myself first? Besides some of the tips listed above, there are a number of useful online websites, such as: mind.org.uk or mentalhealth.org.uk or https://www.nhs.uk/oneyou/every-mind-matters/which have information, podcasts and other tools that you can explore, read or listen to. There are also NHS approved apps which you can download from https://www.nhs.uk/apps-library/category/mental-health/ or you could explore mindfulness exercises (Google search for NHS Solent Guided Mindfulness). ‘Think Ninja’ is also a useful App for children and young people and can be downloaded for free from the App store for all Android and Apple smart phones and tablets. The Isle of Wight Community Mental Health Wellbeing Service also runs a website https://isorropia.uk/ and a dedicated Facebook page with helpful tips and information https://www.facebook.com/isorropiafoundation/

What if I need more help?

Support Helplines If you need more help and just want to chat to someone about your concerns, these helplines may be useful to you: Saneline Tel: 0300 304 7000 (365 days a year, 4.30pm-10.30pm)- emotional support for people affected by mental health illness, their families or carers

(365 days a year, 4.30pm-10.30pm)- emotional support for people affected by mental health illness, their families or carers Mind Tel: 0300 123 3393 (Mon-Fri 9am-6pm) providing advice and support to anyone experiencing a mental health problem There are also dedicated helplines for parents, children and young people too: YoungMinds Tel: Parents’ helpline 0808 802 5544 (Mon-Fri, 9.30am to 4pm)

(Mon-Fri, 9.30am to 4pm) The Mix (under 25s support) Tel: 0808 808 4994 (7 days a week 4pm-11pm) or webchat – visit themix.org.uk

(7 days a week 4pm-11pm) or webchat – visit themix.org.uk IW Youth Trust 01983 529569 (10am-4pm, Mon-Fri), https://www.iowyouthtrust.co.uk/ and via https://www.facebook.com/isleofwightyouthtrust/

(10am-4pm, Mon-Fri), https://www.iowyouthtrust.co.uk/ and via https://www.facebook.com/isleofwightyouthtrust/ Barnardos Family Centres phonelines are also operating for advice and support Mon-Fri 08.45am – 4.30pm. South Wight ( 01983 408718 ), North East ( 01983 617617 ), West & Central ( 01983 529208 )

), North East ( ), West & Central ( ) Barnardos Talk2Service also available for advice and guidance Tel: 01983 865657 (Mon-Thurs 9am-4pm) or visit https://www.barnardos.org.uk/what-we-do/services/talk-2-service If you are an older person, or caring for someone who is older, advice and resources are available on: https://www.org.uk/isleofwight/ or call Silverline anytime 24/7 on 0800 4 70 80 90 If you or someone you care for has dementia, you can find information, support and advice from: The Alzheimer’s Society – 0333 150 3456

Dementia UK – 0800 888 6678 or [email protected]

What if I feel it’s more serious? If you are aged 18 or over, you can contact the Community Mental Health Safe Haven where trained professionals can discuss your mental health concerns and provide you with some help. Telephone: 01983 520168 or by email: [email protected] This service operates Monday to Friday between 5pm and 10pm and 10am-10pm (weekends and bank holidays).

What if I’ve reached a crisis point?

If your mental or emotional state quickly gets worse or if you are worried about someone you know then access to all mental health services on the Island is provided through the Single Point of Access Services which operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The specialist assessment team can be contacted on 01983 522214. If you are experiencing distress or despair you can also talk to the Samaritans on their confidential, free helpline Tel: 116 123 seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

What if I am caring for someone else and need support?

If you are caring for someone else and need support, then you can telephone Carers IW 01983 533173 (Monday-Friday between 9am and 4pm). You can also call at the weekend, but this is for urgent calls only and between 10am and 4pm.

Samaritans

Samaritans offer a friendly ear on the end of the phone 24 hours a day – and it’s free.

Just dial 116 123.

More information can found at:

https://www.iowcoronavirus.co.uk/mental-heath/

https://www.gov.uk/coronavirus

Keep safe and well.



