It’s no yolk! An Isle of Wight police car has been egged – Easter egged.

Officers shared an image on social media of an Easter egg being left on the windscreen of a patrol car in Newport.

The car was parked in Asda car park – and it’s understood the Smarties chocolate egg was left by a nurse to thank police for their work.

E shift would like to say a massive thank you to the lovely nurse that left an Easter egg on their car at Asda today. Incredibly kind, especially coming from someone doing such an amazing job #NHSHeroes #ThankYouNHS pic.twitter.com/sLkK4WeyJ5 — Isle of Wight Police (@IOWightPolice) March 31, 2020

On Monday night (30) officers turned up to St Mary’s Hospital to present staff with wellbeing packs as a thank you to them for all their efforts during the coronavirus outbreak.

Isle of Wight Police said:

“E shift would like to say a massive thank you to the lovely nurse that left an Easter egg on their car at Asda today (Tuesday). “Incredibly kind, especially coming from someone doing such an amazing job #NHSHeroes #ThankYouNHS“





