The owner of Sandown Airport is urging people to stay off the runway and neighbouring grounds.

Danial Subhani says an increasing number of people have been trespassing onto the airfield during the last couple of weeks.

With self isolation and social distancing measures in place by the Government, Dan is asking people to stay clear – especially if the airport is needed to deal with an emergency incident.

Speaking to Isle of Wight Radio, he said:

“The only real way to access the Isle of Wight is across the water or by air. “There could be an instance where the emergency services need to land. “But if people are treating it as a country park, it could prove very dangerous. “I know people are allowed to exercise once a day – but this really is not the place to do that.”





