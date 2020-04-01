Members of the Emergency Department at St Mary’s Hospital have been keeping their spirits up with a fun dance.
Staff at the Newport hospital have filmed a short, lighthearted TikTok video – which they also posted on Facebook and Twitter.
Earlier this week, staff from the Intensive Care Unit grooved to The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights.
Some of the Emergency Department team are also keeping their spirits up with a bit of TikTok fun 😊#TeamIOWNHS show us your moves…
Gepostet von Isle of Wight NHS Trust am Dienstag, 31. März 2020