Island charity Independent Arts is hosting virtual Anxiety Cafe sessions online and is planning to take it a step further by starting virtual singing and dance sessions as well.

It comes as we are being urged to look after our mental health whilst in isolation, following government guidelines to stay at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Staff at Independent Arts have found a new way to ensure its care home workshops can continue to be accessible online.

It is also uploading content daily such as poems, talks and songs to its youtube channel.

Operations Manager Hannah Griffiths told Isle of Wight Radio:

“It’s taken us a bit of time as we wanted to make sure that our workshops continued to be as good quality and accessible as always. “We are pleased to announce that we are now running virtual Anxiety Café sessions via Zoom, we are planning to start virtual SingAbout next week and virtual DanceMakers sessions very soon. Our care home workshops are also going digital with our practitioners being beamed from their home into the care home.” “We will meet again, we know where we just don’t know when. Hopefully we can see many of our regular participants and some new faces online very soon. SingAbout practitioner Hanna Nixon is helping is spread the message, with her beautiful signed and sung rendition of We’ll Meet Again.”

Find out more about its virtual sessions online or call 01983 822437 (between 10am and 3pm)



