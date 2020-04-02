BREAKING:

In a bid to restore confidence, the Health Secretary Matt Hancock has promised the nation the government will roll out 100,000 tests a day by the end of April and “boost testing” for NHS staff and key workers.

The news comes as Downing Street has been facing intense pressure to roll out more screenings, so NHS staff can be tested or those staying at home can return to work.

Mr Hancock has also announced plans to wipe £13.4 billion of NHS debt across the country – including for the Isle of Wight NHS Trust.

The Health Secretary Matt Hancock has set out a plan to dramatically increase testing for coronavirus:

Swab testing will be rolled out in NHS hospitals – 25,000 tests a day are expected to be carried out by the end of April.

Increase testing capacity – so NHS workers to be tested – over 5,000 have been tested so far.

Introduce blood tests – to identify if you have had the virus and if you are immune.

Surveillance to find out who has had the virus and how it is spreading via an antibody test expected to be operated by Public Health England.

The military has helped deliver 45 million pieces of protective equipment to hospitals across the nation yesterday (Thursday) including on the Isle of Wight.

As previously reported, the Isle of Wight NHS Trust, supported by military planners, is finalising plans to increase the number of beds available to residents on the Isle of Wight.

8,000 ventilators are currently in the UK’s hospitals, with 30,000 more expected to be rolled out over the coming days.

Mr Hancock said:

“”I’ll stop at nothing to make sure frontline staff have the right equipment” …I’m delighted to be back, in the past week we have built a hospital in nine days and there is more to come… “The military have been working wonders…I also want to thank everyone who has followed the social distancing guidelines.”

The number of deaths has gone up again by 569 in a single day, with the highest figure recorded yet, bringing the total to 2-thousand-921.

On the Isle of Wight today

There are currently seventeen confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Isle of Wight, with the patients being treated at St Mary’s Hospital.

As previously reported, Island Roads said all resurfacing work will stop on the Island’s roads until further notice due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the local authority and Island Roads both granted scaffolding firms on the Island temporary relief for permit costs.

The Isle of Wight Council also made changes to the processes of registering a birth or death on the Isle of Wight for the foreseeable future.

Keep up to date with all the latest coronavirus news here.

More Follows…



