Households across the country and on the Isle of Wight are being warned to prepare for blackouts – amid fears that staff shortages could lead to darkness.

It’s been reported staff sicknesses during the coronavirus pandemic could lead to faults and issues with the country’s power network.

The National Grid has reportedly written to its customers suggesting they keep torches and warm clothes nearby incase they are forced into darkness.

Isle of Wight Radio has asked SSE for a comment.