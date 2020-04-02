The Isle of Wight Council has announced changes to the process of registering deaths and births amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In further measures designed to keep the community and the registration staff safe and at home, the registration of deaths is now being undertaken by telephone only.

Death certificates will now not be produced at the point of registration, but can be ordered online. We’re being asked to allow ten days for delivery.

Funeral paperwork will be emailed directly to the relevant agencies.

New parents will need to register their child’s birth at a later date once the national suspension is lifted – as birth registrations are currently suspended. Further communication will be undertaken at that time.

You can find further information on both death and birth registrations here.



