The Isle of Wight Council says there have been a ‘few incidents of verbal abuse’ towards its employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

The local authority says its civil enforcement officers and floating bridge staff have been targeted.

However, the council says that the majority of Islanders are ‘being supportive and helpful’ and no incident of physical abuse have been reported.

It comes after the Local Government Association (LGA) admitted it was growing increasingly concerned about “unacceptable” attacks on council workers.

Last week, a cyclist in Southend rode straight at a council community safety patrol officer, breaking his leg.

The Isle of Wight Council says it recognises ‘that this crisis can be a stressful time for all’ but is urging Islanders to continue to be kind.

A spokesperson said:

“We recognise that this crisis can be a stressful time for all, and Isle of Wight Council staff are still out in the community delivering essential services, sometimes alongside volunteers. “There have recently been a few unfortunate incidents of verbal abuse towards our civil enforcement officers and floating bridge staff, but we are pleased to say that at the moment almost everybody is being supportive and helpful. “It makes a big difference to our staff and volunteers at this challenging time to know that their work is appreciated.”

The LGA is calling on the public to respect ‘the tireless efforts of council workers’ during the pandemic, whether it be social care staff, refuse collectors, highways crews, or maintenance workers.



