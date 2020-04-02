An Isle of Wight man – charged following a burglary at a pharmacy in Sandown – has pleaded guilty.

24-year-old Marcus Evans, of Perowne Way in Sandown, appeared before Isle of Wight Magistrates today (Thursday).

He has been charged with attempted burglary, possession of an offensive weapon and the importation of a prohibited weapon.

According to the Isle of Wight Magistrates Court, Mr Evans pleaded guilty to all three charges.

Police say the Day Lewis Pharmacy, in Sandown, was broken into overnight on Monday (30).

Mr Evans will be appear at the Isle of Wight Crown Court on May 20, when he will be sentenced.

He has been remanded in custody until that date.



