A man has been charged with attempted burglary following a break-in at a pharmacy in Sandown overnight on Monday (30).

Hampshire Constabulary says the incident happened at the Day Lewis Pharmacy.

Police say 24-year-old Marcus Evans, of Perowne Way in Sandown, has been charged with attempted burglary, possession of an offensive weapon and the importation of a prohibited weapon.

He has been remanded to appear at Newport Magistrates Court this morning (Wednesday).