Police on the Isle of Wight have admitted they are ‘not sure we got it right’, having confessed their ‘disappointment’ at Islanders for popping out to ‘buy compost and plants’ yesterday (Wednesday).

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, officers said the gardening items were not essential, having spotted residents out while on a routine patrol in Cowes.

On patrol in Cowes. Disappointed to see people out buying bags of compost and plants. This isn’t essential shopping or essential travel. Please follow the government guidance #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/b9c0FfxYKh — Isle of Wight Police (@IOWightPolice) April 1, 2020

This provoked a response from Isle of Wight Green Party spokesperson, and the Island’s Green parliamentary candidate, Vix Lowthion. She argued: “Isn’t growing our own produce in our gardens an essential?”

All non-essential shops have closed, however Government rules state home and hardware shops are permitted to be open.

Isle of Wight Police have since said ‘we are not always going to get it right’ and have asked Islanders to ‘bear with them’:

“On reflection we are not sure we got this quite right. Ultimately home and hardware stores are permitted to be open, and if you need items from stores that are permitted to be open we may still ask you about the purpose of your journey, but we will not be enforcing a ban on travelling to these stores. “The guidance from the government states that travel should only be for essential purposes, and there is a non exhaustive list as to what is essential. “The legislation and related guidance is new, and we are not always going to get it right so please do bear with us on this. We will continue to focus on engaging with our community, explaining the guidance and encouraging people to follow it where they can.”

Hardward store B&Q is classed as an essential retailer and is open for business, as previously reported.

